Pirates win season opener

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Dayreontae Foster had four treys and 21 points to lead the Chattahoochee Valley Pirates to a 69-59 win over the Wallace State-Hanceville Lions in CVCC’s season opener on Friday night. The game was played at Key Hall in Phenix City.
The Pirates hit 11 shots from outside the arc to key their offensive attack. Trey Willoughby had 13 points, including two treys. Wisdom Uboh had 11 points and three 3-pointers.
Rafael Jenkins led the Lions with 15 points.
