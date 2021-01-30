Russell County administrator terminated after vote by commission

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County administrator was terminated from her position, according to a Russell County commissioner.
Commissioner Cattie Epps says Leann Horne was let go Wednesday in a 5 to 1 vote with Commissioner Gentry Lee abstaining from voting. Epps was not present.
Epps issued a statement that said in part:
An investigation from 2019 is still pending regarding a county-owned credit card that Horne’s son reportedly used to make charges.
