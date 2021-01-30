Russell County administrator terminated after vote by commission

By Digital Team | January 29, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 11:10 PM

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County administrator was terminated from her position, according to a Russell County commissioner.

Commissioner Cattie Epps says Leann Horne was let go Wednesday in a 5 to 1 vote with Commissioner Gentry Lee abstaining from voting. Epps was not present.

Epps issued a statement that said in part:

There was a breakdown in communications between she and some of the commissioners. It just came to that point because things had to be done because the commissioners have to protect the county.”

An investigation from 2019 is still pending regarding a county-owned credit card that Horne’s son reportedly used to make charges.

