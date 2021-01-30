Statewide severe weather drill to take place Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We know a howling siren means one of two things: there’s severe weather or it’s 12 p.m. on a Saturday. However, a statewide tornado drill will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The outdoor sirens will sound at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. As we approach severe weather season, this will give schools and businesses a chance to go through severe weather safety plans.
The siren will sound during Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which takes place Feb. 1 through Feb. 5 in Georgia.
