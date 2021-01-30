Sunday Showers; Warmer Temps

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The next couple days will have you thinking that winter and spring are battling it out! Let’s start with Sunday’s weather that will feature a bulk of showers and maybe a thunderstorm or tow mainly in the morning through lunch time. Afternoon conditions will be cloudy with a spot shower here and there. You’ll certainly notice temps climb into the upper 60s and even low 70s for some. Do not get use to this warm weather as a cold front approaches Sunday night and cools us off for Monday. Speaking of Monday, it will be overcast the entire day with temps struggling to get out of the lower 40s. A stark contrast to Sunday. But the Monday being the first day of February, the days weather will not dictate the rest of the upcoming month, long range signal shows a more prolonged warm up in the next couple of weeks. Luckily, no severe weather in sight at the moment! Enjoy your Saturday evening!