Weather Changes Over the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kicked off Saturday with plenty of sunshine, but clouds built in quickly into the morning hours. We will see mostly cloudy skies for Saturday with a few pockets of sunshine possible here and there and a stray light shower possible, though most of us stay dry with highs in the upper-50s. Things change overnight as we see the rain coverage go up with scattered showers overnight and a storm or two possible in the morning, but a warm front will put our highs in the upper-60s. So, if you have any outdoor plans for the weekend, today is the day to knock those out! For the work week, things look dry for the most part as highs return to the 50s through the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine around on Groundhog Day! We climb back into the 60s for highs by Wednesday while our next rainmaker moves in around Friday.