Cold And Windy Monday Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a mild and rainy Sunday, some stark changes are on the way to the Valley to start the new work and school week. A cold front will move through tonight allowing for some of us to see a shower or two early this evening. Things will dry out heading into the late night, but it will remain cloudy with temps falling through the 40s by Monday morning. Stepping out the door Monday will be a slap in the face so to speak, with temps in the upper 30s to near 40 with a gusty cold wind upwards of 20-30MPH at times. Temps will really struggle into Monday afternoon as overcast conditions continue, we will be lucky to get into the middle 40s for highs, some of you will top out around 40 or so. Improvement son the way Tuesday with a lot of sunshine, but still a bit cool with highs in the low 50s. Showers return for the upcoming weekend, with another potential significant cold shot the following week! We will keep you in the loop! Have a great week!