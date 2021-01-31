Columbus police investigate armed robbery on Milgen Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday evening.
On Jan. 30, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5700 block of Milgen Road in reference to an armed robbery.
There is no word on possible suspect(s) at this time.
Reports say there was physical harm with the weapon.
If you have any information, contact the Columbus Police Department.
This case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.