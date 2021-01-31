LaGrange police investigate early morning aggravated assault near East Depot St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in the early hours of Sunday.
At approximately 2 a.m., LaGrange police responded to the 300 block of New Franklin Road in reference to a damaged vehicle call. When officers arrived, they met with two victims and learned the victims were at the intersection of E. Depot Street and Keys Street when an unidentified person started shooting at the Toyota Avalon the victim was driving.
The two victims fled the scene where the shooting happened and once they reached New Franklin Road, they realized the vehicle had been struck several times.
The Criminal Investigation Section was notified and is currently investigating this matter.
If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603.
