Showers Around for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see showers moving through the valley throughout most of the day with a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. A warm front will move through today putting our highs in the upper-60s, but a cold front moves through tonight to cool us off for the first part of the work week. For Monday we will see highs in the upper-40s and cloudy conditions persisting. Sunny skies return for Groundhog Day with highs back in the 50s as we warm up into the rest of the week with sunshine around through Thursday. Highs climb back into the 60s on Thursday with rain and storms returning to the forecast by Friday.