ADPH launches COVID-19 vaccination eligibility, scheduling portal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched an online portal to help people schedule COVID-19 vaccinations.
The new portal, found here, helps residents check their eligibility and make appointments for vaccinations at county health departments.
The portal also provides up-to-date information about additional drive-thru and walk-in clinics. You can also receive email notifications when the vaccine becomes available for additional priority groups.
It also has information about the vaccine product and what to expect.
There are links to view a complete list of vaccine providers in the state and other information on the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard.
ADPH says the sites listed in the portal have limited supply of vaccine available, and the current vaccine supply and shipment expectations over the next month indicate that many public health clinics will have to focus heavily on providing second doses for the month of February.
“The demand for vaccine continues to greatly exceed supply as Alabama has more than 326,000 healthcare workers and nearly 350,000 people who now qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years of age or older. On February 8, the addition of people 65 or older and frontline critical workers will add over 1 million more people that are eligible to receive a vaccine,” according to ADPH.
State health officials say if the vaccine supply from the federal government increases, ADPH expects that access to appointments for priority groups will also increase.
Individuals are encouraged to visit drive-thru and walk-in clinics, or other vaccine providers, if appointments are not currently available at a county health department location.
For general information about COVID-19, the information hotline number is 1-800-270-7268.
