Americus hospital expands COVID vaccinations

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Because of an overwhelming interest in the COVID-19 vaccine, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center is working with community partners to expand its vaccination efforts to an off-site location, according to a release from Phoebe Putney Health System.
Starting Tuesday, the vaccination site will be at the National Guard Armory, 901 Adderton Street in Americus. The site will be open Tuesday-Thursday, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and has openings for appointments.
“We know that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is extremely effective in preventing infection, so it is important for us to vaccinate as many people as possible. This new location will allow us to vaccinate up to 400 people a day. We encourage everyone to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible,” Brandi Lunneborg, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO, said.
The City of Americus will be providing free transportation within Americus to the armory. Any resident needing transportation to the vaccination site can call (229) 924-4414.
“We want our citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves from this virus that has hit our community so hard. Lack of transportation should not be a barrier to anyone who wants to be vaccinated. The City of Americus is proud to support this vaccination effort, and we are committed to doing all we can to make it as easy as possible for people to get the vaccine,” Barry Blount, Americus mayor, said. .
The COVID-19 vaccination effort is a community-wide initiative, the release states.
In addition to Phoebe employees, the release states other community organizations have provided invaluable staffing resources, including the Americus Police Department, Americus Fire Department, Citizens Corp, Georgia Southwestern State University, Goldstar EMS, South Georgia Technical College and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Currently, Phoebe can only provide vaccinations to healthcare workers, first responders, people 65 or older, and approved caregivers. People in those categories can call (229) 312-1919 to request a vaccination appointment or schedule an appointment through the Phoebe Access app. No walk-ins will be accepted, and those who do not currently qualify to receive the vaccine under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines should not attempt to schedule appointments at this time.
