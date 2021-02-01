Arrest warrant issued for suspect in deadly shooting on Wright St. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting in LaGrange.
Calvin Sanders, 32, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Jan. 17 on Wright Street.
The shooting left Deandre Cotton dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A second victim, Jamarius Dunlap, was injured in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case or Sanders’ whereabouts is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
