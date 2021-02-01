Big Chill in the Short Term

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The short term weather will still feature windy conditions and lows in the 30s tonight - with feels like readings in the 20s for many folks waking up early on Tuesday morning. Clouds will be on the way out tonight with more sunshine building in for your Groundhog Day. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s by the afternoon. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s early Wednesday morning, but another sunny day will bring highs back to the middle 50s by the afternoon. Heading into Thursday, clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system with highs touching 60, and then for Friday and the weekend, get ready for some rain - the best coverage will come Friday with highs back in the 60s, but we can’t rule out some showers lingering into Saturday and Sunday with highs dropping back to the 40s and 50s. Another shot of very cold air will build in by early next week with 40s for highs and 20s for lows.