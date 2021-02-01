Columbus community figure Henry Holt passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beloved Columbus community figure passed away over the weekend.
iHeartRadio senior account manager, Henry Holt, was found Saturday evening by popular radio personality, DJ Chip, in the iHeartRadio parking lot.
Chip said his wife started CPR, but Holt did not respond.
Holt was known as Uncle Henry to many people because of his generosity and the hard work he put in supporting many community organizations. He was instrumental in bringing some of the big musical acts to Columbus. An army veteran, he worked with iHeartRadio for 20 years.
Holt is remembered with much love by many.
