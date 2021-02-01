Cool and Cloudy to Kick Off the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are going to see a cloudy and windy Monday across the Chattahoochee Valley with highs only topping out in the mid-to-upper 40s today. Clouds will stick around throughout the evening before they start to dissipate overnight starting out Groundhog Day partly cloudy with lows back in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny across the valley with highs back in the 50s. Sunshine sticks around through Wednesday as highs continue to warm up to the mid-50s with cold mornings staying in place through Thursday. Things stay dry for the week until our next low pressure system brings rain and maybe a few storms back into the forecast for Friday until Sunday. A warm front moves through on Friday putting highs in the 60s, but an overnight cold front puts us back into the 50s for the weekend.