EAMC opens community vaccine clinic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) is hoping to rapidly increase the amount of people they’re vaccinating everyday.
Monday, the hospital opened the doors to a new storefront vaccine clinic.
This new community clinic is located in the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road near Auburn Mall.
“We’re really excited about it to be able to offer so many more vaccines on a daily basis,” said John Atkinson, the PR and marketing director for EAMC.
Hospital officials said they hope they can progress from 500 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine administered a day to 1,000. The plan this week is to administer about 550 Monday, 650 Tuesday, and 750 Wednesday through Friday.
“Those are goals we feel like are easily attainable,” Atkinson said. “So if we see that we’re doing that easily, then we’ll be ramping up each day until we reach that 1,000 mark.”
For Lee, Chambers, and Macon County residents who are 65 and older or fall in other eligible groups like healthcare workers or first responders, you make your appointment at the new clinic online. You cannot call to make an appointment, and there are no walk-ins.
“It’s not a hard sign-up process, but we understand that some people may need help,” Atkinson said. “We would just ask family members to step in.”
Because of the uncertainty of vaccine availability, they’re only scheduling appointments up to five days out.
“You’ll just need to check back periodically until you do see openings in there,” Atkinson said.
Hospital officials said once it’s time to show up for your appointment, you must stay in your car until 10 minutes before, wear a mask, and bring a valid driver’s license or picture ID. Only the person getting vaccinated is allowed inside, unless they need help from a caregiver.
Atkinson said at the end of the day, there will be no leftover or unused doses.
“Everything is well scheduled,” he said. “We would just ask that people not show up expecting there to be extra doses.”
According to hospital officials, more people will be eligible for vaccinations starting next Monday. See the full list here.
