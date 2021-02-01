UPDATE: Man visiting from N.J. shot, killed on Steam Mill Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man visiting Columbus from New Jersey is dead after an early morning shooting on Steam Mill Rd. in Columbus.
Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirmed that a fatal shooting took place in the 4400 block of Steam Mill Rd. Worley pronounced the man dead at 5:55 a.m.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the man as 36-year-old Tayquann James. Bryan said James is a resident of Patterson, New Jersey and was only in Columbus visiting.
There is currently no word from police on whether or not there are any potential suspects in this case.
James’ body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.
Bryan says this marks the seventh homicide of the year in Columbus.
