Feeding the Valley Food Bank receives new mobile food pantry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Darden Restaurants, the parent company of restaurants, such as Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, donated a truck to Feeding the Valley Food Bank Monday for a mobile food pantry.
Feeding the Valley received a 26-foot refrigerated box truck to help increase access to food and address transportation needs.
Nonprofit organization Feeding America helped Darden Restaurants select food banks serving communities of color with disproportionately high rates of food insecurity. Frank Sheppard, president and CEO of Feeding the Valley, said this will help meet the needs of the community.
“This will help us in many ways to deliver so much more food through the community. And with so many more individuals in need, it comes at a great time,” said Sheppard.
In addition to Feeding the Valley, food banks in Tennessee. Louisiana, Florida, an Texas were also chosen.
