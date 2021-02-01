Man wanted in connection to LaGrange shooting that left one dead, one injured

(Source: Pixabay)
By Alex Jones | February 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 3:52 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a man they believe is connected to a shooting that killed one man and injured another.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Wright Street on Jan. 17 to find 27-year-old Deandre Cotton dead from a gunshot wound to the head and another man injured.

Police have now obtained arrest warrants for 32-year-old Calvin Demond Sanders in connection to the murder. He is not yet in custody.

It is unclear at this time if Sanders will be charged with Cotton’s murder or a related crime.

Anyone with information on Sanders’ whereabouts or Cotton’s murder is asked to contact investigators at 706-883-2603.

