Organizations partner to provide lunch to volunteers at EAMC vaccine clinic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Several organizations are stepping up to feed the volunteers working at the East Alabama Medical Center’s new storefront vaccine clinic.
According to the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, they’re partnering with the Opelika Chamber to provide about 50 to 60 boxed lunches to the nurses, hospital employees, and nursing students at the clinic located on Opelika Road.
Ariccia Cucina Italiana, the restaurant at the Hotel at Auburn University provided the lunches Monday.
“Part of our ethos is our connection to the community,” said Todd Scholl with Ariccia Cucina Italiana. “We like to give back and not just take from the community. This is one way we can help give back in a very small way.”
According to officials with the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, the City of Auburn is helping to fund the volunteer meals. Meals can also e donated through the Auburn Chamber of Commerce.
