Fire at Lanett High School contained, no injuries reported

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A fire at Lanett High School this morning has been contained and no injuries have been reported.
Lanett City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Boyd says the fire is under control, but a few fire crews remain on site to determine the cause of the fire.
Superintendent Boyd says the school was evacuated and students are currently being held at the nearby Church of Christ.
This is the first full week back in person for students at Lanett High School. Because of the fire, the school is closed for the rest of the day, according to Superintendent Boyd. There is no word yet on if the school will reopen in the coming days.
