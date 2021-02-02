Cold Temps in the Short-Term; Rain Returns Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The winds will be calming down a bit later tonight, but conditions will still stay breezy enough to push wind chills well into the 20s tonight, on top of temperatures already in the 20s and lower 30s. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. Look for another start near freezing early Thursday morning, with clouds increasing through the day. Highs will top out in the 60s, and we should be back there again on Friday with rain coverage returning to the forecast with scattered showers through the day. Rain coverage may linger into the weekend, but it won’t be a washout - highs, however, will be dropping back into the 50s for the weekend, and staying in the 40s and 50s into early next week with another shot of cold air due in to the area as things dry out again.