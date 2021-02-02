Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots announce inaugural season schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ newest baseball team is gearing up for its inaugural season that starts this June.
The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots will play a total of 16 home games at Historic Golden Park and 12 games on the road throughout the Sunbelt Baseball League.
“We know our fans are as excited as we are to have our schedule unveiled today,” said Team President and General Manager Scott Brand. “We are beyond excited to be bringing back baseball to Golden Park, it’s been long overdue.”
A pair of exhibition games with the Waleska Wild Things will kick off the season at Historic Golden Park the weekend before official games begin.
Opening Day at Golden Park will be Friday, June 11 when the Chatt-a-Hoots again square off with the Waleska Wild Things.
The season runs throughout June and July.
The Chatt-a-Hoots’ full schedule is listed below. Click here for more information on purchasing season tickets.
- Friday, June 4 vs. Waleska Wild Things (Exhibition)
- Saturday, June 5 vs. Waleska Wild Things (Exhibition)
- Monday, June 7 at Alpharetta Aviators
- Wednesday, June 9 at Alpharetta Aviators
- Friday, June 11 vs. Waleska Wild Things (Opening Day at Golden Park)
- Saturday, June 12 vs. Waleska Wild Things
- Monday, June 14 at Gwinnett Astros
- Wednesday, June 16 at Gwinnett Astros
- Friday, June 18 vs. Gainesville Braves
- Saturday, June 19 vs. Gainesville Braves
- Monday, June 21 at Atlanta Crackers
- Wednesday, June 23 at Atlanta Crackers
- Friday, June 25 vs. Marietta Patriots
- Saturday, June 26 vs. Marietta Patriots
- Monday, June 28 at Brookhaven Bucks
- Wednesday, June 30 at Brookhaven Bucks
- Friday, July 2 vs. Alpharetta Aviators
- Saturday, July 3 vs. Alpharetta Aviators
- Monday, July 5 at Waleska Wild Things
- Wednesday, July 7 at Waleska Wild Things
- Friday, July 9 vs. Gwinnett Astros
- Saturday, July 10 vs. Gwinnett Astros
- Friday, July 16 vs. Atlanta Crackers
- Saturday, July 17 vs. Atlanta Crackers
- Monday, July 19 at Marietta Patriots
- Wednesday, July 21 vs. Marietta Patriots
- Friday, July 23 vs. Brookhaven Bucks
- Saturday, July 24 vs. Brookhaven Bucks
- Monday, July 26 at Gainesville Braves
- Wednesday, July 28 at Gainesville Braves
