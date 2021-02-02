Columbus man charged with early morning murder of N.J. man on Steam Mill Rd.

Columbus man charged with early morning murder of N.J. man on Steam Mill Rd.
By Alex Jones | February 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 9:10 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have a man in custody for the murder of man from New Jersey who was visiting the Fountain City.

36-year-old Tayquann James, of Patterson, New Jersey, was shot and killed on Steam Mill Rd. in Columbus just before 6:00 a.m. Monday.

35-year-old Michael Brown is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with James’ shooting death.

Brown is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail where he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on James’ murder is asked to contact investigators at 706-225-4363.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.