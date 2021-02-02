Columbus man charged with early morning murder of N.J. man on Steam Mill Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have a man in custody for the murder of man from New Jersey who was visiting the Fountain City.
35-year-old Michael Brown is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with James’ shooting death.
Brown is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail where he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone with information on James’ murder is asked to contact investigators at 706-225-4363.
