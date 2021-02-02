Columbus Parks and Recreation celebrating Black History Month with weekly virtual trivia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Parks and Recreation department is celebrating Black History Month with a special virtual event.
According to Director Holli Browder, the department will host Black History Month trivia every Tuesday in February at 5 p.m.
Browder says not only will special Black History Month t-shirts be awarded to first place winners each week, this is also the perfect opportunity to learn more about black history and recognize and observe what the month means to the community.
Trivia is being held via Zoom with meeting ID 869 5304 8022 and passcode 34xnQT.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.