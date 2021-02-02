DA Mark Jones seeking to indict Hamilton police chief, patrolman caught using racial slurs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - District Attorney Mark Jones is working to bring charges against the former Hamilton police chief and patrolman who were caught on body camera footage using racial slurs.
D.A. Jones says he is planning to indict former Chief Gene Allmond and former Patrolman John Brooks on violation of oath of office charges.
The timeline for those charges being brought has not yet been specified.
Moving swiftly after seeing the video for the first time, city officials called for both Allmond and Brooks to resign or face termination. Both were removed from their positions the same evening; Allmond resigned and Brooks was terminated.
“Mark contacted me and requested that I produce their oaths of office and their personal files. He also requested additional operating procedures we have within the city,” said Hamilton City Attorney Ron Iddins.
D.A. Jones spoke with News Leader 9 this afternoon.
Residents of the Hamilton community are still reeling after watching the leaked bodycam footage.
“To hear that the men in blue are supposed to be protecting us, but they are having a conversation like this after saying back the blue, they are bashing us,” said Hamilton resident Krystal Hudson-Daniels.
The City of Hamilton along with Jones will be revisiting court cases Allmond issued charges on while employed. Three are scheduled to appear in Hamilton Municipal Court Wednesday.
“In the absence of an arresting officer, then a determination has to made by the court to dismiss, or continue,” Iddins said.
Residents say the actions of Allmond and Brooks is evidence of the ongoing racial divide in the community.
“The little bit that I saw, I did not want to see anymore. It is just enough to break you,” Rita Whatley Maddox said.
According to Hamilton city personnel records, both Allmond and Brooks were formerly employed with the Columbus Police Department.
