Hotel Indigo opens in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new hotel has opened in Uptown Columbus.
Hotel Indigo held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the seven-floor hotel doors opening for business after about 13 months of construction.
The hotel will feature hand made and hand-picked artwork that’s unique to the city of Columbus and it’s culture.
“The views up the river, it’s just, you almost forget you’re in Columbus, Georgia,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.
“It has so many unique components that pay tribute to the history of Columbus,” said Jerald Mitchell, president and CEO of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
According to Pace Halter, president and chief operations officer of W.C. Bradley Real Estate, the hotel is built around something Hotel Indigo calls “the neighborhood story.” They gathered information from a questionnaire to help define the development of the hotel.
“From there, they actually create a written document that is the neighborhood story. That neighborhood story then drives every design aspect of the hotel,” said Halter.
According to Halter, 30 to 40 percent of what will be served at the hotel’s restaurant’s will come from Columbus. The hotel is about all things local and it’s a tribute to the community it serves.
“Just as no two neighborhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigos are alike.”, said Carol Hoeller, global head of Hotel Indigo.
The hotel will also bring over 50 jobs to the city of Columbus.
“Because we’re in an economic recession, it’s important that we count and are able to attract and lock in every job that we can,” said Mitchell.
This is only phase two of things to come for Riverfront Place, an eight-acre development along the Chattahoochee River.
“Ultimately, we have two more phases beyond this one and that will continue to drive that development along the Riverfront,” said Halter. “We’d like to add some office components as well and inevitably we’ll have additional retail along Broadway and Front.”
According to Halter, an announcement of what’s next for the Riverfront Place Development will be made within the 30 to 45 days.
