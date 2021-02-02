Lee Co. woman charged with forgery after allegedly falsifying documents for insurance claim

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Lee County for forgery.
Nekida Finley, 35, of Cusseta is charged with two counts of second-degree forgery.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a request from an insurance company January 26 regarding a report it received from Finely pertaining to a burglary and theft of property. The insurance company was seeking to verify if the report requesting payment for loss was authentic.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined the report was a falsified document and is believed to be an attempt at insurance fraud. The report showed a burglary happened at a residence in the 1100 block of Lee Road 270 in Cusseta and $5,191 worth of items was stolen.
When investigators made contact with Finley, the sheriff’s office says she admitted to creating the document and other similar documents and sending them to insurance companies. Authorities say additional fraudulent documents were found in her possession.
Finley was arrested an released on a $6,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.
