One person injured in shooting outside manufacturing company in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A shooting in the parking lot of a manufacturing company in Opelika Monday left one person injured.
Police responded to the parking lot of Mando America Corporation on Northpark Drive at around 4 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, they located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.
The victim was taking to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. According to Opelika police, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
