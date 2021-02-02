Parole officer accidentally shoots self inside Montgomery field office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An officer with the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles was injured in an accidental shooting Tuesday.
According to Matthew Estes, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, the officer accidentally discharged his firearm while inside the Montgomery field office. The shooting resulted in a round being fired and impacting the officer.
Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said Montgomery police officers did report to the field office. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Estes said the officer is at Baptist Medical Center South and is in good condition.
There was only one officer involved. No other officers or people were harmed in the incident, Estes added.
