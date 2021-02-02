Students in Eufaula return to in-person learning

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Students in Eufaula are returning to the classrooms.
Monday was the first day students and staff were allowed back in school buildings.
Virtual instruction is still an option for students amid the pandemic. Officials say as students return to the classrooms, they’re constantly cleaning, wearing masks, and practicing good hand hygiene.
Bus services are available, but school officials are asking parents to make other transportation arrangements if they can.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.