Sunny Skies are Finally Back in the Forecast!!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine finally returned to the forecast today and highs will climb to the 50s while the winds stay around 10-20 mph. We keep things clear and windy overnight, so we will have lows in the upper-20s tomorrow morning with wind chill values colder than that. We will see lots of sunshine around on Wednesday too while highs go to the mid-50s before clouds build back in by Thursday. Highs will climb back to the 60s by Thursday and stay there through Friday when rain and maybe a few storms return to the forecast. Rain sticks around for the weekend while highs go back into the 50s at that point. We could see some cold mornings for the beginning of next week, but there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding how cool it may get. Stay tuned with us here at Storm Team 9 while we fine-tune that forecast!