Three separate shootings in Columbus leave several injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating three shootings that took place in Columbus Monday and into the early morning hours of Tuesday.
The first took place at Avalon Apartments on Cusseta Rd. A man reported that he was standing on his second floor balcony when an unknown person fired multiple shots at him from the sidewalk. He suffered a graze wound, but was treated and released on scene.
The second shooting saw a man walking down Rigdon Rd. near Lawyers Lane shot in the shoulder. The victim told police that he did not see which way it came from or any vehicles fleeing the area.
He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional by a passerby for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.
The final shooting took place at approximately 1:11 a.m. when a victim who was in bed reported hearing multiple gunshots and being struck once. Her injury was serious, but not life threatening.
Two other people were in the home on Farley Rd. at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.
There is no word on any potential suspects in any of these shootings.
Police have also not connected any of these shootings to one another.
