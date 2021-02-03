Another Cold Start Thursday AM; Rain Back Thursday Night & Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have another cold start on the way for early Thursday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we start the day, but at least the wind won’t play a major role in how it will feel out there. Highs will soar to near 60 by the afternoon hours with clouds on the increase. The next chances for rain will arrive late Thursday night and into Friday morning with a good soaking for most folks. Rain will be over for most by the lunch hour on Friday, but another shot at getting wet will roll in to the area late Saturday into Sunday, but the coverage won’t be particularly high and there will be plenty of dry weather to talk about over the weekend. Early next week starts out dry, but look for another storm system to move in by next Tuesday with another chance of getting wet. The middle of next week looks dry, but another storm system and cooler temperatures look to impact the area by late next week.