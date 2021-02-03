Auburn man arrested after allegedly stealing car, eluding police

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is now facing charges after he allegedly stole a car and then tried to get away from police while driving it.
34-year-old Kevin Williams Fitch was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft of property first degree and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
Officers were called to reports of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Donahue Dr. A short time later, officers located the vehicle riding down the road.
After a brief pursuit, Fitch was apprehended. He was then arrested and charged.
He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on a $8,000 bond.
