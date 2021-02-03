Auburn man arrested after allegedly stealing car, eluding police

Kevin Fitch, charged with auto theft (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | February 3, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 3:10 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is now facing charges after he allegedly stole a car and then tried to get away from police while driving it.

34-year-old Kevin Williams Fitch was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft of property first degree and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Officers were called to reports of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Donahue Dr. A short time later, officers located the vehicle riding down the road.

After a brief pursuit, Fitch was apprehended. He was then arrested and charged.

He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on a $8,000 bond.

