Columbus’ eighth homicide of the year claims one life, injures two

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A late night shooting on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus has claimed the life of one man and injured two others.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says that 26-year-old Nekoe Phillips was pronounced dead at 10:52 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Bryan says Phillips arrived at the hospital nearly 40 minutes later by a private vehicle.
Police also reported that the injuries of the other victims were non-life threatening. Their current statuses are unknown at this time.
There is also no word on any potential suspects from police.
This is the eighth homicide of the year for Columbus and the second in February alone.
