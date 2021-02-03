Health departments partner with local libraries to help Georgians register for COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia residents now have another way to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Columbus and surrounding counties.
Beginning Tuesday, the West Central Health District is partnering with local libraries to help eligible Georgians register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
People can call during normal library hours and ask for a registration specialist to get their name on the list. This includes four libraries in Columbus and libraries in Stewart, Marion, and Cusseta-Chattahoochee counties.
“If there’s any seniors out there that don’t have a computer or don’t know how to work their smartphone or don’t have a smartphone, they can call up their library and someone from the library will take their information and get them registered for the vaccine,” explained Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
Kirkland said you will not be asked for your social security number and no one should call you asking if you’ve been registered.
