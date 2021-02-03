More Chilly Mornings; Rain Chances Return by Friday

The cold front associated with this rainy weather will stall out to our south over the weekend, so we’ll keep a chance of showers in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday with rain coverage around 30-40%, especially for spots south of Highway 80 (i.e. Eufaula, Cuthbert, Omaha, Americus, etc.). Many of us could end up staying dry though with highs in the 50s and lows near 40 over the weekend. A brief warm-up looks in the cards for us early next with (with highs in the 60s) as another rainmaker heads our way on Tuesday, possibly followed by another dose of colder, winter air. Lots of uncertainty in the forecast though for the weekend and beyond, so we’ll keep you posted as we fine-tune things in the days ahead.