More Chilly Mornings; Rain Chances Return by Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine still around for Wednesday, but starting off the morning with wind chills in the 20s and even teens in some spots! Fortunately, the dry sunshine will warm us up into the mid 50s this afternoon, which is technically still below average for early February. Anticipate another freezing morning for Thursday, but more clouds will move in overnight into Thursday, setting the stage for our next rain chance on Friday. Despite a cold start tomorrow, temperatures will be much more seasonable tomorrow and Friday afternoons near 60. Showers will return Thursday overnight and stick around through Friday morning with coverage gradually tapering off late Friday afternoon.
The cold front associated with this rainy weather will stall out to our south over the weekend, so we’ll keep a chance of showers in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday with rain coverage around 30-40%, especially for spots south of Highway 80 (i.e. Eufaula, Cuthbert, Omaha, Americus, etc.). Many of us could end up staying dry though with highs in the 50s and lows near 40 over the weekend. A brief warm-up looks in the cards for us early next with (with highs in the 60s) as another rainmaker heads our way on Tuesday, possibly followed by another dose of colder, winter air. Lots of uncertainty in the forecast though for the weekend and beyond, so we’ll keep you posted as we fine-tune things in the days ahead.
