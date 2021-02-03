More than two dozen volunteers needed daily at EAMC’s vaccine clinic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) is now several days into its new vaccine clinic location, where they hope to be able to vaccinate 1,000 people per day. In order to do that, they need more than two dozen volunteers everyday.
The clinic is a community effort.
“We took it on head strong and the results are obvious,” said Will Mathews, the deputy director of public safety for the city of Auburn. “We’ve put shots in a lot of arms this week.”
To put shots in arms in Lee County, it takes not only the effort of clinical volunteers like nurses and nursing students, but also regular people.
“Every single day we need 14 volunteers for a total of two shifts,” said volunteer coordinator Rosanna McGinnis. “So, that’s a total of 28 volunteers every single day.”
These volunteers greet people coming to get vaccinated and guide them through the process to check in and to their vaccination table and observation chairs, before leading them out.
“The volunteers are absolutely necessary,” McGinnis said. “Trying to maneuver 1,000 people every day through this process, without the volunteers, it could get chaotic. We help keep people calm and make sure people know exactly what to expect and have an enjoyable time as well.”
Joe Davis said he’s enjoyed it.
“Knowing how much the hospital has been working for almost a year now, being able to support them now, to me, is the best part of it,” he said.
When it comes to vaccinations at the clinic, leaders with EAMC said more than 2,700 people have been able to schedule vaccine appointments as of late Tuesday.
And to keep up with the growing demand, the clinic needs volunteers. According to coordinators, while the slots to volunteer are full for February, they hope you volunteer come March.
“We really are all connected to each other,” Davis said. “Our behavior affects one another. We’ve seen that the past 11 months with this pandemic, with this virus. To me, it really just comes down to love your neighbor as yourself.”
According to officials, you don’t have to be a Lee County resident to volunteer. Click here for more information on volunteer opportunities.
