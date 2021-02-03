Path-Tec holds job fair in Columbus, hires 100 employees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Path-Tec, the Specimen Management Company, hosted a job fair at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center Tuesday.
The company hired positions such as director of sales, forklift operator, and material handler, among other job titles. The company also offered a sign-on bonus.
One Columbus man says he was hired and is glad to be doing something positive.
“I went to the job interview, ya know the job fair,” said Jarryck Cole. “I was hired today, ya know. It’s a plus. I’m doing something positive. All able bodied people need to be doing something productive ya know. That’s how I feel. It’s important. It’s something good for the community.”
According to Path-Tec officials, over 200 people attended the job fair and 100 people left with a job.
Those who were hired will be starting their new jobs within the next few days.
