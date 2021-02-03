Georgia pausing COVID-19 vaccination appointments due to lack of vaccine shipments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With COVID-19 vaccinations continuing to be a top priority nationwide and in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp recently announced some changes.
Public health departments and other healthcare providers are being forced to pause vaccine appointments.
According to the governor’s office, the problem is a lack of COVID-19 vaccines being shipped to Georgia. However, area healthcare providers say they haven’t seen a stoppage in their efforts to vaccinate as many people that they can.
“We’re doing vaccines just about every day in Columbus,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
“It was on January the 15th when we began and we’ve given almost 200 shots thus far,” said Amanda Scott, a pharmacist at North Columbus Pharmacy.
According to Kirkland, the health department’s only delays at times are because of staffing. The health department is also experiencing delays in shipments of the vaccine that hinder them from administering as many vaccines that they would like.
North Columbus Pharmacy is hoping to increase the COVID-19 vaccines administered this week, and it has already scheduled people into March. The pharmacy schedules anywhere from 20 to 30 shots a day.
“Right now, we do have all of our appointments scheduled for the amount of shots we have currently,” said Scott. “We have a long list of people waiting that we can call and bring in right then to make sure we’re not wasting one dose. We have certainly had delays in shipments, not getting as much as we wanted. You know, as soon as we want.”
Both the health Department and North Columbus Pharmacy say they’re continuing with scheduling vaccine appointments, but the only hold up in getting as many people in as they would like.
More than 750,000 people in Georgia have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
