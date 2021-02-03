Phenix City mayor receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

RUSSELL COUNTY., Ala. (WTVM) - Leaders across the country at the local, state, and federal levels continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot, including Phenix City’s top official.
Mayor Eddie Lowe got his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Ft. Mitchell Clinic Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), those currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the state include healthcare providers, people living in nursing homes, law enforcements officers, firefighters, and people 75 years and older.
Lowe says he’s hoping the opportunity he has as a leader to get the vaccine will have a positive impact on others.
“Hopefully, this will help convince some people that this is the right thing to do for the sake of their loved ones and for the sake of our community, and as well as our country,” the mayor said.
Dr. Ritu Chandra with the Fort Mitchell Clinic says they got their first shipment of 400 Moderna vaccines in within the last couple of days.
“We didn’t have enough notice from the state to know that it was coming on so and so date, so you know after we received it, we really started the rollout plan and we’ve been very diligent in following the CDC guidelines as to category 1 is healthcare workers then 1B, 1C, 1D, so on and so forth,” Chandra explained.
On Mon., Feb 8, Alabama will be expanding the eligibility requirements for the vaccine to include people 65 years and up and more frontline workers. Chandra says they’ll be designating a big portion of the 400 vaccines they have to seniors because she says their clinic has 800 to 900 people above 75-years-old and another 1,400 to 1,500 above 65.
Lowe says there’s still a ways to go to before the country gets up to 70 to 80 pecent of Americans vaccinated, which some health experts say is the threshold needed for herd immunity.
“Sacrificially, we have to always think it’s not about you. It’s about people around you and in my position, in a leadership position, I do sternly believe in sacrificial leadership,” Lowe said.
The mayor will go back for the second Moderna shot in four weeks, which is the beginning of March.
Chandra says anyone interested in vaccine who falls into current criteria can email vaccine@preferredmedgroup.com. She says to send your name, copy of driver’s your driver’s license, and insurance and they will contact you to schedule appointment.
