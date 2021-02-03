Some customers experiencing issues with Columbus Water Works’ new online payment system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Water Works (CWW) recently made some changes to the way customers pay their bills.
The company launched a new online payment method that began Jan. 19.
The change has caused some customers to have struggles making payments. The main issue happens when customers attempt to retrieve their new account numbers. There has also been an increase in calls questioning the new system.
“It’s important for the customers to understand that they can take their old account number, go to the website, and look up their new account number and their customer number, and use that to register to the new system,” said Vic Burchfield, CWW senior vice president.
Currently, residents’ water will not be cut off while the issues with the system are being worked out.
