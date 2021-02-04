Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame Honoree: Jeffrey Upshaw

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the time of year again when the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley honors one person who made a lasting impact on the community into their Hall of Fame.
Three of the four finalists for the Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year are sharing congratulatory messages to Jeffrey Upshaw, the Boys and Girls Club’s 2021 Hall of Fame honoree.
“Congratulations, Mr. Upshaw on being inducted into the Hall of Fame. You are very brave and I’m so thankful for you,” said Lovely Foster.
“Congratulations, Mr. Upshaw on being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Thank you for paving the way for teens like me,” said Treasure Jones.
“Congratulations, Mr. Upshaw for your induction into the Hall of Fame. Your impact has broken all the rules,” said Kamiya Archie.
In the 1960s, Upshaw was the first African-American to become a member of the Boys’ Club of Metropolitan Columbus, now known as the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley.
But friends will tell you Upshaw is so much more than a statistic.
“He was an avid baseball player. He was a lot of fun to be around. Not only was he a really good baseball player, but he was such a nice guy,” said Randy Aman, a friend of Upshaw’s.
“Jeff Upshaw was like a god to us younger guys when we were at the boys’ club,” said another friend, David Reneau. “He was Mr. Athlete and when he was at bat, he looked like Hank Aaron up there.”
Upshaw joined the Boys Club in 1965 when he was just 13 and remained a member until he was 18, paving the way for other minorities to become members.
He graduated from Spencer High School and Columbus College, graduating with a degree in psychology and has owned a successful business for the last 33 years, Upshaw Insurance Agency on Macon Rd.
Aman played on the Boys’ Club baseball team with Upshaw and says sometimes the opposing teams weren’t very accepting of Upshaw.
“There were some racial terms thrown at Jeff that even at that young age I knew were not appropriate terms. There were some things said to him, it was absolutely amazing to me that he kept his composure. He kept his mild manneredness that I mentioned. He didn’t get mad. He just kinda turned the other cheek,” said Aman.
There are lessons to be learned from Upshaw’s reaction to racial tensions that still hold true today.
Upshaw has four children, two grandchildren and is a dedicated member of St. Mary’s United Methodist Church where he attends with his family.
