Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year Profile: Heaven Luckie

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the time of year again when the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley chooses their Youth of the Year.
The first of those finalists competing for the coveted role is a newcomer, receiving her first-ever nomination for the award.
16-year-old Heaven Luckie is unique in so many ways, the first of which being her name.
“I’m glad I got the name Heaven Luckie. There are lots of people named Heaven, but not Heaven Luckie,” the Junior at Kendrick High School said.
This young lady is not counting on just luck to help her become the next Youth of the Year. She believes her personality and hard work are what set her apart.
“I have A-B honor roll this year, my GPA is 3.42 and my favorite subject is science; it’s always been my favorite subject. I am a leader at school, with my friends, I always get my work done on time,” said Luckie.
As the oldest of three children, she says she is a leader at home too.
“I always tell my sister and brother what to do and make sure my mom doesn’t have to say anything to them.”
Luckie describes herself as shy and introverted but credits the Boys and Girls Club with helping her come out of her shell. She has been a member since she was eight-years-old and says the activities she participated in over the years gave her confidence and skills that will help her through life.
“It really helped [because] now I’m shy, but it helped me to interact with other people,” she said.
Even though she’s only 16, she has already started Vee’s Beauty Bar, a hair, eyelashes and beauty business. She also has big plans for her future, including becoming an optometrist.
“I’ve always been intrigued with the eyes [because] I had to wear glasses and a lot of people don’t like to wear glasses,” said Luckie.
She also wants to make sure that other young people stay in school, highlighting teenage dropout as a big problem for everyone.
She plans to go to Georgia State University for her undergraduate program and then Emory Medical to become an optometrist.
Luckie says that she is the right person to represent the Boys and Girls Club and hopes that she is lucky enough to get the chance.
Find out who is crowned the 2021 Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley Youth of the Year tonight on News Leader 9 at 11p/10c.
RELATED COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.