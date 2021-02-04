Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year Profile: Kamiya Archie

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the time of year again when the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley chooses their Youth of the Year.
The last finalist News Leader 9 is profiling is a dancer who does not shy away from controversy.
“My emotions, I’ve learned to control them due to me being here all the time,” said Kamiya Archie.
Archie admits she has changed a lot in her nine years with the Boys and Girls Club.
This Rainey-McCullars School of the Arts Sophomore says she wants to encourage others, because she too has been through those same struggles.
“It’s been hard for [my family] lately, but I’m going to use everything [The Boys and Girls Club] taught me and told me to do. I don’t want to let them down, because these people are my second family,” said Archie.
The 15-year-old is on her school’s dance team, so she even teaches her family some dance moves.
“I’m actually a self-taught dancer. I used to watch a lot of YouTube. I am trained in ballet, jazz, modern, also hip hop,” said Archie.
Archie does not dance around controversial topics that she is passionate about, having seen police shootings on the news, the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and equality for the LGBTQ community.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re purple, orange, all the colors of the rainbow, you’re still a person, you can’t change who you are, but the fact that our community is going through these tough times with the killings of our brothers and sisters, it’s really hurting me, and I just want to reach out to the people and tell them this is not ok,” said Archie.
After doubting herself, Archie almost dropped out of the Youth of the Year competition, but mentors at the Boys and Girls Club convinced her to keep pushing.
“I like a little challenge and I didn’t want to fail anybody, like my mom, I didn’t want to let her down,” she said.
Find out who is crowned the 2021 Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley Youth of the Year tonight on News Leader 9 at 11p/10c.
