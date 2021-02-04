Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year Profile: Lovely Foster

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the time of year again when the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley chooses their Youth of the Year.
The next finalist News Leader 9 is profiling has spent most of her life with the Boys and Girls Club. Lovely Foster is just a few months away from graduating high school and already has big plans to join the U.S. Army and go to college.
During part of her more than 13 years as a member of the Boys and Girls Club, Foster admits she was in a dark place, depressed and wanted to end her life. Now, she has become an advocate for suicide awareness, especially for other teenagers.
“I know what it’s like and I don’t want anybody else to go through that because, for me, it was horrible. I’m so glad I’m at the point where I can talk about it and I can smile about it in a good way,” said Foster. “It can happen to anybody really. And whoever is depressed, I want to let them know, you’re not alone. They have people. Call on me!”
The Senior at Carver High School has started a discussion group called “Be the Help” that focuses on seeing red flags for someone being suicidal.
She says that if she can overcome it, anyone can. You just have to pick yourself up and stay focused, two things she learned at the Boys and Girls Club.
“I used to be this hot head. I still got a little spice in me, but it’s not how I used to be. [The Boys and Girls Club] teaches you so much and they guide you wherever you need it,” Foster said.
This Youth of the Year finalist helps kids like she was helped at the club, but the 18-year-old says the coronavirus has stopped them from doing their normal community service.
“The pandemic really messed everything up because the nursing homes, I love them and they loved us! We’d have good times, went to Valentine’s dances with them,” said Foster.
Next up for her after graduating high school: the Army.
“I’m going to be in the [Army] Reserves, so I’m still going to be able to go to college and major in psychology.”
She plans to focus on helping people with PTSD and she has a family at the Boys and Girls Club rooting her on.
Foster is hoping the third time is the charm for trying to be named Youth of the Year.
“How would I react if they say my name? I try to peek in the envelope from up on the stage,” Foster laughed.
