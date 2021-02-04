Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year Profile: Treasure Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the time of year again when the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley chooses their Youth of the Year.
The next finalist News Leader 9 is profiling is hoping that the third time will be the charm for her to be named Youth of the Year.
“They say I’m funny, but I don’t know,” said Spencer High School Senior Treasure Jones.
Funny is just one of the qualities that her friends treasure about her and this funny young lady hopes to be the next Youth of the Year.
“I feel good, I really didn’t think I was gonna make it this year. I was surprised when I was chosen,” said Jones.
This year marks the third time the 17-year-old has been selected as a Youth of the Year finalist.
She has been part of the Boys and Girls Club for 13 years and is involved in the community in several ways. She is president of the Keystone Club, a member of the Ladies of Legacy Dance Group and much more.
After graduation in a few short months, Jones has big plans to head to college and then hopefully follow in the footsteps of her filmmaker idols like Tyler Perry.
“I really want to do comedy because I’m funny. I really like comedy because it makes me feel a lot better,” said Jones. “I love movies, I like how the behind the scenes work, so I just want to get into the movies and make my family proud.”
Making her family proud is high on Jones’ list of priorities and so is helping other young people. She wants to help other teens in the community realize their worth.
“I want people to know you have a purpose in life, you’re not just here. Be yourself, don’t let anyone change anything about yourself. God made you to be unique, don’t let anything change you, just stay who you are.”
Staying who she is is what Jones plans to do and what she hopes will help her become the next Youth of the Year.
“I love everyone. I’m a helping hand and I don’t judge others from their experiences. I think I would be a good person to pick for Youth of the Year,” she remarked.
Jones is hoping to attend either Georgia State University or Full Sail University to launch her career in the film industry.
Find out who is crowned the 2021 Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley Youth of the Year tonight on News Leader 9 at 11p/10c.
