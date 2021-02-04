Columbus COVID-19 numbers declining, according to data from the mayor’s office

“We’re looking better. It is getting better. The strain on the hospitals is easing somewhat, but we’re all watching very, very closely to make sure it continues to trend downward. They’ve plateaued. Our hospitalization rate is down. Our seven-day rolling average is down to 72, but when you put that into context with the fact that it’s still higher than what we were at the highest point of our surge in July, it lets you know that everything’s relative,” said Henderson.