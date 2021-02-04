Columbus COVID-19 numbers declining, according to data from the mayor’s office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 numbers are beginning to gradually decline in Muscogee County, according to new data from the mayor’s office.
Decreases in the numbers are being seen in new confirmed COVID-19 cases, daily averages, and hospitalizations, to name a few.
According to Mayor Skip Henderson, even though the numbers are on the decline, the new numbers are still higher than Muscogee County’s highest point in spikes from the summer of 2020.
“We’re looking better. It is getting better. The strain on the hospitals is easing somewhat, but we’re all watching very, very closely to make sure it continues to trend downward. They’ve plateaued. Our hospitalization rate is down. Our seven-day rolling average is down to 72, but when you put that into context with the fact that it’s still higher than what we were at the highest point of our surge in July, it lets you know that everything’s relative,” said Henderson.
Henderson encourages people to still wash their hands, wear a mask, and maintain social distance, even if they’ve already received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Just because you’ve had the vaccine doesn’t mean that you can’t get it again. You need to continue to be vigilant about social distancing and other things like that,” said Henderson.
According to Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department, the decline is because people aren’t gathering as much, coming off of the Christmas holiday spike in cases.
“Now, maybe people are more conscious of that because of the increase in cases and now they’re kind of being more mindful of those guidelines,” said Kirkland. “Hopefully with the vaccine rolling out, we’ll be able to keep the numbers low, low as they can be with everything going on in the community.”
The new charts with the COVID-19 statistics for Muscogee County can be found here.
