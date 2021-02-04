Could Alabama see more drive-thru vaccine clinics?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drive-thru sites to administer vaccines are popping up all over the country, but few in Central Alabama.
There are a lot of cooks in the kitchen so to speak, and they’re all trying to cook without enough ingredients.
The cooks are the state, local health officials and other healthcare entities like UAB.
The ingredients they need more of? Staff, volunteers and most importantly, enough vaccine to give.
UAB is in charge of the drive-through at the Hoover Met, as well as two UAB locations, and soon, Parker High School.
We are still waiting on where 8 locations for drive-through sites will be managed by the state. One will be in Birmingham.
And I asked if we could see more.
“We think the drive-thru model is a very good model for our vaccination clinics, in fact in public health we use drive-thru models but we also use some models that allow us to implement the highest level of infection control,” said Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.
The drive-thru ADPH sites will give out 1,000 vaccines a day.
